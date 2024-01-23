50°F
Pedestrian struck, killed in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2024 - 11:35 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A pedestrian believed to be in the roadway outside a marked crosswalk died Monday after a car driving in an intersection in east Las Vegas crashed into the person.

At 7:35 p.m., the driver of the car was traveling east on East Flamingo Road and crossed into the intersection with Burnham Avenue on a green light when the car struck the pedestrian, who was not immediately identified, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Justin Van Nest.

The pedestrian was believed to have been walking outside of a marked crosswalk, Van Nest stated.

Police officers and paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but the person was declared dead at the scene, he stated.

Detectives are investigating the fatality, he stated.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

