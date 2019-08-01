Police ask for help to find man missing in northeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help to find a 31-year-old man with a “significantly reduced mental capacity.”

Herman Clemons (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help to find a 31-year-old man with a “significantly reduced mental capacity.”

Herman Clemons, a 5-foot-8-inch-tall black man with brown eyes and black hair, was last seen early Thursday in the northeast Las Vegas Valley near Charleston and Nellis boulevards, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. He was carrying a large red backpack and wearing black tennis shoes, a black shirt, green shorts and possibly gray sweatpants over the shorts.

“Herman has a significantly reduced mental capacity and may be in need of immediate assistance,” police said.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for anyone matching Clemons’ description. Anyone with information can call Metro’s missing persons unit at 702-828-2907 or 702-828-3111.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.