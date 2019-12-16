Police believe driver in fatal crash was fleeing another crash scene

A motorist who police say was under the influence and fleeing the scene of one crash struck and killed a pedestrian in a second incident Sunday afternoon.

Police investigate a crash that killed a pedestrian Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, on Boulder Highway near Missouri Avenue in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The motorist, identified by police as Stephen Huddleston, 41, of Las Vegas, is behind bars. Online jail records show Huddleston was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of driving under the influence resulting in death and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

Police said at 3:31 p.m. a BMW 540i, allegedly driven by Huddleston, was traveling south on Boulder Highway when it struck a 46-year-old woman crossing the road at Missouri Avenue. The driver of the BMW ran a red light when the woman was hit, police said.

The woman was transported by ambulance to Sunrise Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased. Her name was not immediately released pending notification of next of kin.

Police said Huddleston failed to remain at the scene and continued to drive south where his car struck a light pole at Boulder Highway and Russell Road. The occupants of the vehicle fled on foot.

“Huddleston was located nearby and showed signs of being impaired before he was arrested,” police said in a news release.

An investigation found that before the crash that killed the pedestrian, the BMW “was fleeing from a … collision at the intersection of Nellis and Boulder Highway, minutes before hitting and killing the pedestrian at Missouri Avenue.”

A 59-year-old passenger in Huddleston’s vehicle suffered minor injuries in the incident and was also taken to the hospital.

The pedestrian’s death marks the 99th traffic-related fatality of the year in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction.

