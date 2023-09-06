89°F
East Valley

Police investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2023 - 12:31 pm
 
Updated September 6, 2023 - 12:36 pm
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are currently investigating a fatal crash in the east valley involving involving a motorcycle and a sedan.

Police were called to the area of Flamingo Road and McLeod Drive on Wednesday morning, according to a release from Metro.

People are being advised to avoid the area while police investigate.

No further details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Is Lake Mead water safe to drink?
By / RJ

Before it hits a glass, water taken directly from Lake Mead, the Colorado River or the underground water table must run through two Southern Nevada Water Authority facilities.

