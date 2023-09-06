Police investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash in the east valley involving involving a motorcycle and a sedan.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were called to the area of Flamingo Road and McLeod Drive on Wednesday morning, according to a release from Metro.

People are being advised to avoid the area while police investigate.

No further details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.