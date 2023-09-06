Police investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle
Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash in the east valley involving involving a motorcycle and a sedan.
Police were called to the area of Flamingo Road and McLeod Drive on Wednesday morning, according to a release from Metro.
People are being advised to avoid the area while police investigate.
No further details were available.
