Police investigating critical crash in east Las Vegas

The crash was reported about 5 p.m. near Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane, east of Nellis Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

(Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after a Thursday evening crash in the east valley.

The crash was reported about 5 p.m. near Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane, east of Nellis Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said a 2014 Hyundai Sonata was turning left onto Linn Lane from eastbound Charleston when it crossed in front of a Yamaha YZF motorcycle.

The motorcycle hit the front of the Hyundai and the rider was thrown into the roadway. The teen was hospitalized at University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The 59-year-old driver of the Hyundai stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. He did not show signs of impairment, police said.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane, LAs Vegas, NV