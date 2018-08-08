Police investigating hit-and-run injury crash in east Las Vegas

A Metropolitan Police Department officer was investigating a crash at East Charleston Boulevard and Lamont Street, when a green Nissan Pathfinder caused a second crash nearby, Lt. Grant Rogers said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in the east valley.

A Metropolitan Police Department officer was investigating a crash at East Charleston Boulevard and Lamont Street, near Nellis Boulevard, when a green Nissan Pathfinder caused a second crash nearby, Lt. Grant Rogers said.

The Nissan SUV drove into oncoming traffic just before 8 p.m. on the 4800 block of East Charleston Boulevard, struck a vehicle and then hit a pedestrian in a crosswalk, he said. The SUV fled west on Charleston and then turned in to a strip mall parking lot.

The pedestrian suffered a broken leg and a broken arm, Rogers said.

Police are still looking for the SUV, he said.

No further information was immediately available.

4800 East Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV