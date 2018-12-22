Police investigating motorcycle, sedan crash in east Las Vegas

The scene of a crash involving a motorcyclist at East Cheyenne Avenue and North Nellis Boulevard in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. (RTC cameras)

A major northeast Las Vegas intersection was closed Saturday afternoon after a crash involving a motorcyclist.

About 2:30 p.m., a motorcycle and sedan collided at East Cheyenne Avenue and North Nellis Boulevard. The conditions of the involved drivers were not known as of 3 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Isaac Auten.

It also was not immediately clear whether impairment was a factor in the crash, Auten said.

The intersection is closed in both directions while police investigate. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.