Police investigating motorcycle, sedan crash in east Las Vegas

A major northeast Las Vegas intersection was closed Saturday afternoon after a crash involving a motorcyclist.
About 2:30 p.m., a motorcycle and sedan collided at East Cheyenne Avenue and North Nellis Boulevard. The conditions of the involved drivers were not known as of 3 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Isaac Auten.
It also was not immediately clear whether impairment was a factor in the crash, Auten said.
The intersection is closed in both directions while police investigate. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
