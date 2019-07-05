Police searching for runaway teen in east Las Vegas

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a runaway teen last seen near Lamb Boulevard and Bonanza Road on Thursday night.

Leon Yorday, 16 (LVMPD)

Las Vegas police are seeking help in finding a runaway teenager last seen in east Las Vegas on Thursday night.

Leon Yorday, 16, was last seen near Lamb Boulevard and Bonanza Road around 7 p.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department flyer describing him as a “runaway juvenile endangered.”

He was wearing a black shirt and black pants, and he may be in need of medical attention, the flyer said.

Yorday is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds with a medium build and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Yorday’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Metro missing persons detail at 702-828-2907.

Contact Amanda Bradford at abradford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @amandabrad_uc on Twitter.