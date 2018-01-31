Police think racing to blame for deadly crash in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a crash that killed two people and tore a car in half Tuesday night in the east valley.

The scene of a fatal multi-vehicle accident near East Sahara Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. Two people were killed and two others were injured. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash near East Sahara Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police say a deadly crash that killed two people and tore a car in half Tuesday night in the east valley may have been caused by racing.

About 9 p.m., a 1991 two-door Acura was heading east on East Sahara Avenue at Carillo Street before losing control and rotating sideways, Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Robert Stauffer said.

It was unclear why the Acura lost control, he said, but it crossed the median and hit a westbound 2017 Dodge Durango. He said the Acura tore in half upon impact.

“Very significant amount of force in this crash,” said Stauffer, adding the car’s speed appeared to be “excessive” for the stretch of road.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicate the Acura possibly was racing, according to a police news release.

The passenger of the Acura was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene, and the driver died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The Durango’s driver, a 62-year-0ld man, and passenger, a 51-year-old woman, were hospitalized at Sunrise with survivable injuries. Stauffer said the Durango’s driver was not impaired.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identities of the deceased after family are notified.

Their deaths mark the third and fourth traffic fatalities investigated within Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

