Red Cross assisting 16 displaced after East Las Vegas apartment fire

Six families were displaced Wednesday morning after an apartment fire in East Las Vegas, according to an American Red Cross of Southern Nevada news release.

The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. at a building in the 4300 block of Cy Cliffview Circle, near Lamb Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive. All six units were affected, leaving 16 residents — including children — without a home, the organization said.

Red Cross volunteers responded to the scene to provide temporary shelter, essential supplies and emotional support. Mental health and spiritual care workers were also made available to help residents cope in the aftermath, the release said.

“The fire has devastated families in our community, and it is especially heartbreaking for this to happen the day before Thanksgiving,” Rachel Flanigan, executive director of the Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, said in the statement. “We are committed to ensuring those affected have a safe place to stay, essential resources and the support they need as they begin to recover from this tragedy.

The organization encouraged anyone affected by the fire to call 1-800-RED-CROSS for assistance.

The incident comes one day before Thanksgiving, which the National Fire Protection Association identifies as the most fire-prone day of the year. Home cooking fires occur nearly four times more often on Thanksgiving than on a typical day, with U.S. fire departments responding to an estimated 1,800 such fires in 2024, according to the release.

The Red Cross said it has responded to more than 225 home fires in Southern Nevada so far this year, assisting nearly 1,100 people. The organization offers free smoke alarm installations and home-fire safety education through its Sound the Alarm program, which residents can schedule at SoundTheAlarm.org/Nevada.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.