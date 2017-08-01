Resident backlash halts Clark County mental hospital plan

Plans to build a psychiatric hospital next to Mike O’Callaghan Middle School halted this week after backlash from residents of the eastern Clark County neighborhood.

Mike O'Callaghan Middle School. (Justin Yurkanin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pleasant View Partners withdrew the proposed project from Wednesday’s Clark County zoning commission agenda after County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani told the company she would deny the request.

“While we need services, it’s not a compatible area,” said Giunchigliani, whose District E borders the proposed hospital site. ”It’s not compatible with the housing that’s up there, it would bring traffic issues, and there was an issue about a locked psychiatric facility.”

Pleasant View Partners wanted to build a hospital with 24 beds and a congregate care facility with 75 beds at the northwest corner of the intersection of North Los Feliz Street and East Washington Avenue.

About 100 residents attended a Sunrise Town Advisory Board meeting last week to express concerns about how the hospital would affect safety, traffic and home values.

A representative from Pleasant View Partners tried to assuage worries by telling residents that patients would be nonviolent and 55 or older. But more than 90 residents voted at the town advisory board to oppose the project, and the board recommended county commissioners deny both proposed facilities.

“I understand there’s a great chance for patients to escape,” said area resident John Thielke, 41. “I think there’s a concern for safety for not only the patients, but the (school) children and the community.”

Pleasant View Partners could not be reached for comment.

