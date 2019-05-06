Riderless horse struck, killed by vehicle in east Las Vegas

A riderless horse was killed Sunday evening after being struck by a vehicle in east Las Vegas near the Sunrise Mountain Natural Area.

The white horse was struck about 6:45 p.m. at Lake Mead Boulevard and Christy Lane, about four miles west of the base of Sunrise Mountain, according to Metropolitan Police Department Officer Alejandra Zambrano. The horse died at the scene.

Zambrano said it wasn’t clear whether the horse was domestic or wild.

The driver of the vehicle involved was not hospitalized.

No other details were immediately available, Zambrano said.

