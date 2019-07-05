Runaway Las Vegas teen found safe in North Las Vegas

The Metropolitan Police Department located a runaway teen, who had been missing since Thursday, in North Las Vegas on Friday night.

Leon Yorday, 16 (LVMPD)

Las Vegas police have located a runaway teenager who had been missing since Thursday night.

Leon Yorday, 16, was found safe in North Las Vegas on Friday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Yorday had been last seen near Lamb Boulevard and Bonanza Road around 7 p.m., according to a Metro flyer describing him as a “runaway juvenile endangered.”

Contact Amanda Bradford at abradford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @amandabrad_uc on Twitter.