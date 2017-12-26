Scooter driver dies after crash in eastern Las Vegas Valley

Scooter driver killed after a crash in the Las Vegas valley

A scooter driver was killed Tuesday afternoon after a crash in the northeastern valley.

Just before 12:40 p.m., police said a man driving a motorized scooter collided with Nissan Sentra near the intersection of East Bonanza Road and Linn Lane, near Nellis Boulevard. The scooter driver was taken to University Medical Center in critical injuries, where police said he later died.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said road closures in the area are expected, and drivers are asked to avoid the area while the department’s fatal detail unit investigates.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

