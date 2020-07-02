Shed fire spreads to adjacent home in east Las Vegas

A fire that apparently started in a shed damaged a home in the eastern Las Vegas Valley early Thursday morning, authorities said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Foley said firefighters responded to a report of a shed on fire at 9:49 a.m. at a home in the 5700 block of Willow Oak Circle, near East Charleston Boulevard and North Sloan Lane.

The fire spread from the shed to the home, causing damage to the roof, before firefighters could extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

