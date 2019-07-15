Speed, impairment suspected as vehicles hit east Las Vegas house

Las Vegas police suspect impairment and speed are factors in a crash early Monday that ended with two vehicles striking an east Las Vegas home.

The crash occurred just after 6:20 a.m., when the driver of a speeding gray truck lost control near East Sahara Avenue and Abarth Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Allen Larsen. As the truck veered off the road, it struck another vehicle, pushing it into a home at 2374 Abarth St.

The truck flipped at impact and also crashed into the house, said Larsen.

The truck driver was taken to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation was ongoing Monday morning, Larsen said. It was not immediately clear what charges, if any, the driver will face. Further details were not immediately available.

