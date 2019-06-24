Suspected meth lab in east Las Vegas actually home as giant cat box

When a woman arrived at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center early Monday with chemical exposure symptoms, police thought they might have a meth-manufacturing situation.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s armor unit was summoned to an area near East Bonanza and North Pecos roads sometime before 6 a.m.

Armor officers assembled, were briefed and entered the apartment about 6:30 a.m., Metro Lt. Allen Larsen said.

But instead of a meth lab, officers discovered the home had become a giant cat box.

“We checked the apartment and the odor was from excessive cat feces and urine,” Larsen stated.

No details were immediately available on the number of cats living in the home or on the condition of the woman.

