Suspected meth lab in east Las Vegas home actually a giant cat box

When a woman arrived at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center early Monday with chemical exposure symptoms, police thought they might have had a methamphetamine-manufacturing situation at an east Las Vegas home.

About 3:30 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department’s armor unit was summoned to an apartment complex on the 3700 block of East Bonanza Road, near North Pecos Road, at the request of the Clark County Fire Department, according to police spokesman Larry Hadfield.

Armor officers assembled, were briefed and entered the apartment about 6:30 a.m., police have said.

But instead of a meth lab, officers discovered the home had become a giant cat box filled with feces, urine and rotting food.

“We checked the apartment and the odor was from excessive cat feces and urine,” Metro Lt. Allen Larsen told the Review-Journal shortly after the discovery.

No details were immediately available on the number of cats living in the home or on the condition of the woman.

