Toddler found unconscious at east Las Vegas motel hospitalized

Las Vegas abuse and neglect detectives are investigating after a toddler was found unconscious Tuesday morning at an east valley motel.

Las Vegas abuse and neglect detectives on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, investigated an incident at a Motel 6 on Boulder Highway after a toddler was found unconscious. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police and medical personnel were called about 5:30 a.m. to a Motel 6 at 4125 Boulder Highway, near Lamb Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Minutes after 5:30 a.m. an ambulance was seen arriving at the motel. It left shortly after, followed by a police vehicle.

The toddler was still undergoing medical treatment at a hospital about 7 a.m. and information on the child’s condition was not available, Gordon said.

The investigation is still in the early stages, Gordon said.

