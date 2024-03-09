50°F
Two teens dead in east Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2024 - 3:21 pm
 
Updated March 9, 2024 - 9:53 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two 16-year-olds in a car that ran a red light were killed in a two-vehicle crash in a southeast Las Vegas intersection midday Saturday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The passenger of the Pontiac G6 died at the scene, while the driver was later pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police wrote in a news release.

The collision was reported at 12:24 p.m. at South Pecos Road and East Hacienda Avenue.

The teenagers were northbound on Pecos when the Pontiac entered the intersection against a red light, striking a turning Ford Explorer, police said.

The Pontiac then careened onto a sidewalk and struck a “large streetlight pole,” throwing both teens from the car, police said. The Explorer’s passenger suffered minor injuries.

Police posted footage of the crash’s aftermath on social media Saturday evening.

The video showed a mangled car that a sergeant with Metro’s unit that investigates serious crashes said was split in half.

The sergeant noted that the two people killed were the 36th and 37th traffic fatalities his team has investigated this year.

“This COLLISION was PREVENTABLE‼️ Families are being DESTROYED!” police wrote in the post.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the people killed.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

