UNLV grad Musovski begins pro career with Reno 1868 FC

Henderson native and former Rebels soccer star Danny Musovski was drafted by the San Jose Earthquakes in the second round of the 2018 Major League Soccer SuperDraft.

Reno 1868 forward Danny Musovski plays against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on March 3 at Greater Nevada Field in Reno, Nev. (David Calvert/Reno 1868 FC)

It’s not often a UNLV graduate switches his allegiances to Reno, but it’s going well for Danny Musovski.

The former star forward for the Rebels soccer team is starting his pro career with the United Soccer League team Reno 1868 FC, whom the expansion Las Vegas Lights FC faced March 24 in their inaugural regular season game (the teams tied 1-1).

Musovski, a Henderson native, hopes to build on his skills this year with the club in the hopes that it leads to playing time on the bigger stage of Major League Soccer.

The 22-year-old was selected by the San Jose Earthquakes in the second round of the MLS SuperDraft in January, then was loaned to Reno in March for one year so he would get more playing time.

“(The Earthquakes said) they would rather I get minutes than not play in San Jose,” Musovski said.

Musovski, a Liberty graduate, scored 15 goals and recorded six assists in 16 games during his final season with UNLV and was named a third team All-American by College Soccer News. His scoring touch caught the eye of the Earthquakes, who brought him into camp so he could learn from their veteran forwards Danny Hoesen and Chris Wondolowski.

“That was an awesome experience, just to train with the first team for the whole preseason,” Musovski said.

He didn’t have to go through the experience alone; one round after selecting Musovski, the Earthquakes drafted his college teammate Kevin Partida. The two both play for Reno.

“It’s definitely made it a whole lot easier when we found out we were going to start the preseason together and play another season together,” Partida said.

Now the two hope to impress in the USL and turn heads in San Jose. Musovski knows he needs to improve his finishing, dribbling and passing while in Reno before a potential second shot at Earthquakes camp next year.

“It’s going well,” Musovski said. “I think I have a foundation on a lot of stuff.”

