‘Utter devastation”: Two killed in east Las Vegas collision

The crash was reported about 12:03 p.m. at Pecos Road and Hacienda Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Isaac Auten said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were killed midday Saturday following a four-vehicle crash in southeast Las Vegas.

The crash was reported about 12:30 p.m. at Pecos Road and Hacienda Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Isaac Auten said.

One person died at the scene and another was rushed to a hospital where later died, according to a LVMPD post on X.

In a video on X, Metro Sgt. Rick Burns said the scene was “utter devastation.” He said one vehicle was split in half. One vehicle ran a red light and hit another vehicle and then hit a pole.

The intersection was shut down while fatal crash investigators investigated.

The deaths were the 36th and 37th fatalities in Metro’s jurisdiction this year. Their identification as well as cause and manner of death will be made by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.