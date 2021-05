Touro University teams up with Clark County and the city of Las Vegas to administer vaccines at East Las Vegas Community Center.

Members of Ballet Folkl—rico Alborada Sunrise Mountain High School wait to perform during the Cinco de Mayo Fiesta and Resource Fair on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the East Las Vegas Community Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Jose Padilla, left, getÕs his COVID-19 vaccination from Touro University Nevada physician assistant student Hailey Alexander during the Cinco de Mayo Fiesta and Resource Fair on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the East Las Vegas Community Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Touro University Nevada’s School of Physician Assistant studies, in collaboration with the City of Las Vegas and Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, will administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible men and women during the Cinco de Mayo Fiesta and Resource Fair at the East Las Vegas Community Center on May 5.