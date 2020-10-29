Vigil set for bicyclist killed in east Las Vegas

A vigil will be held Thursday in east Las Vegas for a bicyclist killed last weekend when a man leaned out of a car and intentionally struck her.

Michelle “Shelli” Weissman (Courtesy Sheryl Dialbert)

A vigil will be held Thursday in east Las Vegas for a bicyclist killed last weekend when a man leaned out of a car and intentionally struck her.

The vigil for Michelle “Shelli” Weissman, 56, of Las Vegas, will be at 4 p.m. near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Sahara Avenue. The public is welcome.

“Come join us to honor our friend and family member, Shelli,” organizers wrote in a Facebook post titled “A Vigil to Honor Shelli Weissman.”

“Heaven gained an angel Oct. 25,” the organizers wrote. “We would just like to show Shelli & her family how dear and near she was to many of us & the impact she made on this world.”

The vigil is expected to follow social distancing guidelines. Attendees are asked to wear masks.

“Feel free to bring flowers, mementos, cards,” organizers wrote.

Weissman was riding her bike on Hollywood Boulevard early Sunday when police say a man intentionally leaned out of a car and struck her. That man, Giovanni Medina Barajas, 20, also died when he fell out of the vehicle.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, Rodrigo Cruz, 22, of Las Vegas, has been charged with murder.

Weissman was a longtime employee of Boyd Gaming. Her sister, Sheryl Dialbert, described Weissman as a wonderful person with a giving heart. Weissman loved the outdoors, Dialbert said.

“Sweet and giving, always bubbly and beautiful,” Dialbert said.

