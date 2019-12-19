Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in east Las Vegas

A woman is dead following a hit-and-run crash Wednesday afternoon at Pecos Road and Harmon Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Metro investigates a hit-and-run crash at South Pecos Road and East Harmon Avenue that left one pedestrian dead on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A pedestrian is dead after a hit-and-run crash Wednesday evening in the east valley, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called to the scene about 4:50 p.m. at Pecos Road and Harmon Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department online records. Lt. Mike Welch said detectives believe a female pedestrian was crossing Pecos north of Harmon when she was stuck by an older-model SUV.

The SUV then fled eastbound on Harmon. Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

The pedestrian will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after her family has been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.