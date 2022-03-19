Woman dies after motorcycle crash in east Las Vegas

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 4:15 p.m. near East Vegas Valley Drive and Juniper Hills Boulevard.

A motorcyclist died after a crash in east Las Vegas on Friday afternoon, police said.

The rider, a 39-year-old Las Vegas woman, crashed on East Vegas Valley Drive near Juniper Hills Boulevard at about 4:12 p.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release. The woman was riding a 2015 Honda CBR300R and turned left from Juniper Hills onto Vegas Valley when she lost control and hit a curb. She was ejected from the motorcycle and hit a power box on the sidewalk.

She died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

