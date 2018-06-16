Woman dies after three-car crash in east Las Vegas

The crash happened about 3:40 p.m. on Lamb Boulevard north of Las Vegas Boulevard North, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Romane said.

Police work the scene of a fatal car crash on Lamb Boulevard north of Las Vegas Boulevard on Friday. (RTC cameras)

A woman died after the car she was in was broadsided by another vehicle Friday afternoon in the east valley, Las Vegas police said.

The crash happened about 3:40 p.m. on Lamb Boulevard north of Las Vegas Boulevard North, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Romane said.

After the two vehicles crashed, one left the roadway and hit a parked car.

One vehicle was struck broadside, or T-boned, and its male driver and female passenger were hospitalized at University Medical Center. The woman died at the hospital, and the man had minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Expect road closures in the area as Metro’s fatal crash team investigates.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Lamb Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard North, Las Vegas, NV