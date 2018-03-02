Woman dies after tour bus hits her at east Las Vegas bus stop

A tour bus carrying no passengers crashed into an east valley bus stop Thursday night, hitting and killing a woman, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas Police are investigating after a tour bus carrying no passengers crashed into a bus stop killing a woman near the intersection of S. Eastern Ave. and E. Desert Inn Road in east Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A tour bus carrying no passengers crashed into an east valley bus stop Thursday night, hitting and killing a woman, Las Vegas police said.

The bus was heading east on Desert Inn Road when it left the street about 8:05 p.m. and hit a bus stop east of the road’s intersection with Eastern Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Paul McCullough said.

The bus hit a woman who was sitting by herself at the bus stop, then continued into a CVS parking lot, ending up in an alleyway behind the store, he said. No one else was injured.

Brian tour bus vid

Derek Ables heard a loud noise while inside a 7-Eleven across the intersection. He and others inside the convenience store ran outside and saw the wreckage.

”It was like this booming, kind of resonating noise that we knew something significant had happened,” Ables said.

Witnesses at the scene tried to help the woman before medical responders arrived, McCullough said, but she died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. As of midnight Thursday, the woman’s age was still unknown.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the bus left the road. The driver did not show signs of impairment, and speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, McCullough said.

Eastbound Desert Inn Road is closed while Metro’s fatal crash team investigates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

Presser vid

Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas, NV