Woman hit by car last week in east Las Vegas dies

A vehicle hit her about 11:20 p.m. Friday on Boulder Highway, north of Harmon Avenue, a Metropolitan Police Department release said. A witness told Metro that a beige Chrysler 300 hit the woman and left the scene.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 53-year-old pedestrian hit by a car last week in the east valley has died, Las Vegas police said.

She was hospitalized at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition. On Monday, the Clark County coroner’s office told police that the woman, identified by police as Melinda Shegina, had died.

Police have not been able to find the vehicle that hit her.

Her death marks the 102nd traffic fatality investigated by Metro this year.

Metro urged anybody with information to call crash investigators at 702-828-3317 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

E Harmon Ave Boulder Hwy, Las Vegas NV