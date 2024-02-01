58°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
East Valley

Woman hit on sidewalk in January becomes 16th pedestrian killed this year

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2024 - 10:28 am
 
Updated February 1, 2024 - 11:35 am
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 20-year-old pedestrian hit by a pickup truck on an east Las Vegas sidewalk earlier this year has died.

The crash occurred shortly before noon on Jan. 5 at North Eastern and Harris avenues, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

A GMC Sierra was heading north when it hit the Las Vegas woman, who died at University Medical Center, police said.

The woman’s injuries that night did not appear serious enough for Metro to dispatch the unit that investigates life-threatening and fatal crashes, police said.

Police said they learned about the death Thursday.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the 49-year-old motorist was cited.

The woman was the 16th pedestrian killed in Las Vegas Valley crashes in 2024, according to a Las Vegas Review-Journal analysis.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Selling dead people’s homes lucrative for some. But what about the heirs?
Selling dead people’s homes lucrative for some. But what about the heirs?
2
Second Aldi in the works for another part of valley
Second Aldi in the works for another part of valley
3
‘Can you get him out of here?’ Man gets life sentence in 2016 fatal shooting near Strip
‘Can you get him out of here?’ Man gets life sentence in 2016 fatal shooting near Strip
4
Amazon Prime users can kiss goodbye perk that is no longer free
Amazon Prime users can kiss goodbye perk that is no longer free
5
Top Allegiant Stadium brass to resign after Super Bowl
Top Allegiant Stadium brass to resign after Super Bowl
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
1 dead after car strikes barriers, rolls into the desert
1 dead after car strikes barriers, rolls into the desert
Motorcyclist facing life-threatening injuries after 2-vehicle crash
Motorcyclist facing life-threatening injuries after 2-vehicle crash
Coroner releases cause of death for teen found at Las Vegas middle school
Coroner releases cause of death for teen found at Las Vegas middle school
Family of slain carjacking victim receives new van
Family of slain carjacking victim receives new van
‘Pay attention’: Half of those killed in January crashes were pedestrians
‘Pay attention’: Half of those killed in January crashes were pedestrians
Inaugural ‘Dia de Reyes Magos’ event exceeds expectations, county officials say
Inaugural ‘Dia de Reyes Magos’ event exceeds expectations, county officials say