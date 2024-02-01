Woman hit on sidewalk in January becomes 16th pedestrian killed this year

A 20-year-old pedestrian hit by a pickup truck on an east Las Vegas sidewalk earlier this year has died.

The crash occurred shortly before noon on Jan. 5 at North Eastern and Harris avenues, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

A GMC Sierra was heading north when it hit the Las Vegas woman, who died at University Medical Center, police said.

The woman’s injuries that night did not appear serious enough for Metro to dispatch the unit that investigates life-threatening and fatal crashes, police said.

Police said they learned about the death Thursday.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the 49-year-old motorist was cited.

The woman was the 16th pedestrian killed in Las Vegas Valley crashes in 2024, according to a Las Vegas Review-Journal analysis.

