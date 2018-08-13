Woman killed by suspected drunken driver in Las Vegas ID’d

Christian Vasquez, 25, was believed to be impaired as he drove a Chrysler 300 northbound on Boulder Highway on Sunday and broadsided a Toyota Highlander, killing Yurisma Carranza, 30, police said.

The intersection of Sahara Avenue and Boulder Highway is pictured in this Google Street View image.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a woman who died Sunday after a suspected drunk driver stuck the car she was riding in near downtown Las Vegas.

Yurisma Carranza, 30, was in the back seat of a 2002 Toyota Highlander driven by 21-year-old Osvaldo Rangel-Sandoval traveling eastbound on Sahara Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Sunday when it was hit by a 2006 Chrysler 300 that ran a red light at the intersection with Boulder Highway, Las Vegas police said.

Christian Vasquez, 25, was believed to be impaired as he drove the Chrysler northbound on Boulder Highway and broadsided the Toyota, killing Carranza, police said.

A third occupant of the Toyota, 26-year-old Angelica Rangel-Sandoval, was taken to Sunrise Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Carranza’s cause and manner of death were still pending Monday morning. Angelica Rangel-Sandoval’s condition was unclear.

Vasquez, of Holtville, California, was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. He was booked in the Clark County Detention Center on Sunday, jail records show.

Vasquez faces one charge of driving under the influence resulting in death and remained in jail Monday without bail.

The crash marked the 82nd of 83 traffic-related fatalities under Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

