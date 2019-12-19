Woman killed in fiery crash in east Las Vegas ID’d by coroner

Leyvi Guadalupe Pacheco Soto died at the scene of the crash after the car she was in burst into flames near Pecos Road and Lake Mead Boulevard.

Metropolitan Police Department officers investigate after two people died in a two-vehicle crash on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Las Vegas. The collision occurred about 3:05 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Pecos Road near East Lake Mead Boulevard. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Metropolitan Police Department officers investigate after two people died in a two-vehicle crash on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Las Vegas. The collision occurred about 3:05 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Pecos Road near East Lake Mead Boulevard. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Metropolitan Police Department officers investigate after two people died in a two-vehicle crash on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Las Vegas. The collision occurred about 3:05 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Pecos Road near East Lake Mead Boulevard. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Oficiales del Departamento de Policía Metropolitana investigan después de que dos personas murieron en un accidente de dos vehículos el viernes, 13 de diciembre de 2019, en Las Vegas. La colisión ocurrió alrededor de las 3:05 a.m. en los carriles hacia el norte de Pecos Road cerca de East Lake Mead Boulevard. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the Las Vegas woman who died after the car she was in burst into flames following a crash early Friday morning in east Las Vegas.

Leyvi Guadalupe Pacheco Soto, 25, died at the scene after the 2012 Dodge Charger she was in clipped a pickup and slammed into a light pole around 3 a.m. near North Pecos Road and East Lake Mead Boulevard, according to Las Vegas police and the coroner’s office.

The driver of the car, a 26-year-old Las Vegas man, has not been identified yet. Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle told the Review-Journal on Friday that speed was “definitely a factor,” but that it remained unclear whether the driver of the Charger was impaired.

An online fundraiser for Guadalupe Pacheco Soto had raised almost $11,000 by Wednesday afternoon.

Guadalupe Pacheco Soto’s cause of death was ruled multiple blunt force injuries and motor vehicle crash, and the manner was an accident, the coroner’s office said.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.