Woman killed last month in fatal hit-and-run in Las Vegas ID’d

Metro investigates a hit-and-run crash at South Pecos Road and East Harmon Avenue that left one pedestrian dead Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Las Vegas. A FOrd Explorer believed involved in the crash has been found, but not the driver. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a woman killed in a Dec. 18 hit-and-run in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Police said at the time that the victim, identified as Diana Collins, 57, was crossing Pecos Road, north of Harmon Avenue, outside of a marked crosswalk when she was hit by an SUV, which then fled the scene.

The coroner’s office said Collins died from blunt force trauma and ruled her death an accident.

