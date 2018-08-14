Woman killed while jaywalking in eastern Las Vegas Valley

The woman was crossing Charleston Boulevard outside of a crosswalk near Nellis Boulevard shortly after 6 p.m. when a pickup truck struck her and dragged her through the intersection.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was killed Monday evening after she was hit by a truck in the eastern Las Vegas Valley.

The woman was crossing Charleston Boulevard outside of a crosswalk near Nellis Boulevard shortly after 6 p.m. when a pickup truck struck her and dragged her through the intersection, Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Robert Stauffer said. The woman died at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene, and investigators do not suspect impairment to be a factor.

The woman’s name will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after her family has been notified.

