East Valley

Woman seriously injured after struck by car in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 1, 2024 - 5:29 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early Monday morning in the east valley.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 3:19 a.m. Monday

Police say a woman was crossing the intersection of Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway in the northbound direction when she was struck by a vehicle that was traveling westbound on Flamingo.

The pedestrian sustain serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Police said that the driver remained at the scene and the investigation remains ongoing.

Boulder Highway was closed in both directions at E. Flamingo while police investigated.

