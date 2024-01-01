Woman seriously injured after struck by car in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early Monday morning in the east valley.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 3:19 a.m. Monday

Police say a woman was crossing the intersection of Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway in the northbound direction when she was struck by a vehicle that was traveling westbound on Flamingo.

The pedestrian sustain serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Police said that the driver remained at the scene and the investigation remains ongoing.

Boulder Highway was closed in both directions at E. Flamingo while police investigated.