Education

1st day of school kicks off as CCSD students, teachers head back to class

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2023 - 5:00 am
 
Updated August 7, 2023 - 7:37 am
Clark County School District officials unveil the school district's first electric school buses ...
Clark County School District officials unveil the school district's first electric school buses at the Arville Bus Yard on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Ve ...
Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

More than 294,000 students are expected to return to classes Monday in the Clark County School District.

Superintendent Jesus Jara will tour schools and a bus yard before giving a mid-day update to reporters.

His stops include the Arville bus yard, the new Northeast Career and Technical Academy, a red carpet welcome for students at Kelly Elementary School, a tour of the newly-built Fremont Professional Development Middle School, a new book bus at Ullom Elementary School and to see a team teaching model at Silvestri Junior High School.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

