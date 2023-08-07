1st day of school kicks off as CCSD students, teachers head back to class

More than 294,000 students are going back to school Monday in the Clark County School District.

Clark County School District officials unveil the school district's first electric school buses at the Arville Bus Yard on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

More than 294,000 students are expected to return to classes Monday in the Clark County School District.

Superintendent Jesus Jara will tour schools and a bus yard before giving a mid-day update to reporters.

His stops include the Arville bus yard, the new Northeast Career and Technical Academy, a red carpet welcome for students at Kelly Elementary School, a tour of the newly-built Fremont Professional Development Middle School, a new book bus at Ullom Elementary School and to see a team teaching model at Silvestri Junior High School.

