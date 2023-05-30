2 Las Vegas spellers compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee

Sarina Ali and Arren Feliciano, both sponsored by the Public Education Foundation, were eliminated from the competition during the preliminaries Tuesday in National Harbor, Maryland.

Sarina Ali, 12, from Las Vegas, competes during the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Scripps National Spelling Bee trophy is seen on the stage ahead of the first round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

Two Las Vegas students competed Tuesday in the preliminaries of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland.

Sarina Ali and Arren Feliciano, both sponsored by the Public Education Foundation, were eliminated from the competition after either spelling a word incorrectly or not knowing the meaning.

Sarina, 12, is a seventh-grader at Omar Haikal Islamic Academy, a private school in Las Vegas. In round one of the preliminaries — which focused on spelling — she correctly spelled the word “bavardage,” which means small talk.

Sarina continued on to round two — which focused on word meaning — but was eliminated after giving no answer to the prompt: “A sedge is a type of…” The correct answer was “grasslike herb.”

Arren, 13, is a seventh grader at St. Viator Parish School, a private school in Las Vegas. He was eliminated in round one after incorrectly spelling the word “Aten.”

St. Viator Principal Katie Kiss said in a statement the school was so proud of Arren and his representation of Las Vegas Catholic Schools in the spelling bee.

“To reach that level of competition is such a tremendous achievement and we are so excited for him to be able to have that experience,” Kiss wrote.

Sarina and Arren are among 231 students, ranging in age from 9 to 14, competing in this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Nevada is among 20 U.S. states that has never had a champion in the nearly century-old competition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.