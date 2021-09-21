3 Las Vegas-area campuses named National Blue Ribbon Schools

Two Clark County School District campuses — Lamping Elementary School in Henderson and Hill Elementary School in Las Vegas — and Pinecrest Academy Inspirada were recognized.

Frank Lamping Elementary school near Eastern Avenue and Summit Grove Drive in Henderson on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday that three Las Vegas Valley schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools, the only Nevada schools to be so honored.

Two Clark County School District campuses — Lamping Elementary School in Henderson and Hill Elementary School in Las Vegas — as well as Pinecrest Academy of Nevada Inspirada, a public charter school in Henderson, were recognized.

The schools are among 325 nationwide to receive the recognition, either based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among certain populations of students.

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a news release.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, in its 39th year, has recognized more than 9,000 schools in total.

