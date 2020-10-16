3 Moapa schools send students home after COVID exposures

Three Moapa Schools announced Friday that COVID-19 exposure has sent several individuals home with symptoms and one school will begin full-time distance learning Friday as a result.

Three Moapa Schools announced Friday that COVID-19 exposure has sent several individuals home with symptoms and one school will begin full-time distance learning Friday as a result.

Principals at Grant Bowler Elementary School, W. Mack Lyon Middle School and Moapa Valley High School announced Thursday that the schools were taking precautions after exposure on their campuses, according to a joint statement from the Clark County School District.

Bowler will begin full-time distance learning on Friday, according to Principal Shawna Jessen. Multiple individuals were showing symptoms after being exposed to an individual who tested positive for the virus, she said in the statement.

Lyon Principal Kenneth Paul said in the statement that several people were in quarantine and multiple people were showing symptoms after being exposed to someone who had tested positive.

The high school expressed plans to deep clean after an individual on campus tested positive Thursday, Principal Hal Mortensen announced.

“If any students are participating in outside activities, they are asked to be diligent in following current, best-practiced mitigation methods for the safety of our school and students,” the principals said in the statement.

Southern Nevada Health District and CCSD will be contacting those who may have been exposed.

