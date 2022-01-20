$4M in scholarships available, mostly for Clark County students

Awards through the Public Education Foundation’s Scholarships Plus program range from $250 to $20,000 per year. High school seniors, college students can apply through Jan. 31.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Public Education Foundation is accepting applications through Jan. 31 for more than 900 scholarships, most of them reserved for Clark County students, worth a total of 4 million.

High school seniors and college students are invited to apply, the organization said in a news release.

“Thanks to the generosity of countless donors throughout our community, we anticipate awarding a record $4 million in scholarship funds this year,” CEO Rich Broome said in the release. “Many of our donors offer more than one scholarship, so students are able to apply for over 900 scholarships to support their educational goals.”

Awards through the education foundation’s Scholarships Plus program range from $250 to $20,000 per year. Many are renewable for the length of a student’s two- or four-year program.

Over the years, more than 7,100 students have received a total of about $22 million in scholarships through the foundation.

To apply, visit thepef.org/apply-for-scholarships.

