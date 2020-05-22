A sendoff to remember for retiring teachers at Las Vegas elementary

Cars, balloons and cheers filled Ridgebrook Park as Goolsby Elementary families waved goodbye to Laurie and Gary Grosenick, a husband-wife teaching team who retired this week.

Laurie Grosenick, second from left, and husband Gary, both teachers at John & Judy Goolsby Elementary School, greet friends, staff and students during a “drive-by” retirement party for the couple on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Ridgebrook Park, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Laurie Grosenick, left, hugs her husband Gary, both teachers at John & Judy Goolsby Elementary School, at the conclusion of a “drive-by” retirement party for the couple on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Ridgebrook Park, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Gary Grosenick, right, and wife Laurie, both teachers at John & Judy Goolsby Elementary School, greet students, staff and friends during a “drive-by” retirement party for the couple on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Ridgebrook Park, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Children hold signs sending well wishes in a line of cars during a “drive-by” retirement party for Gary Grosenick and wife Laurie, both teachers at John & Judy Goolsby Elementary School, on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Ridgebrook Park, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Laurie Grosenick, top/ left, and husband Gary, both teachers at John & Judy Goolsby Elementary School, greet friends, staff and students during a “drive-by” retirement party for the couple on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Ridgebrook Park, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Signs sending well wishes can be seen from a line of cars during a “drive-by” retirement party for Gary Grosenick and wife Laurie, both teachers at John & Judy Goolsby Elementary School, on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Ridgebrook Park, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Gary Grosenick, a teacher at John & Judy Goolsby Elementary School, smiles at friends, staff and students during a “drive-by” retirement party on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Ridgebrook Park, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Gary Grosenick, top/left, and wife Laurie, both teachers at John & Judy Goolsby Elementary School, greet students, staff and friends during a "drive-by" retirement party for the couple on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Ridgebrook Park, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Children hold signs in a line of cars sending well wishes to Gary Grosenick and wife Laurie, both teachers at John & Judy Goolsby Elementary School, during a “drive-by” retirement party on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Ridgebrook Park, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Laurie Grosenick, left, and husband Gary, both teachers at John & Judy Goolsby Elementary School, greet students, staff and friends during a “drive-by” retirement party for the couple on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Ridgebrook Park, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Children hold signs sending well wishes during a “drive-by” retirement party for Gary Grosenick and wife Laurie, both teachers at John & Judy Goolsby Elementary School, on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Ridgebrook Park, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Laurie Grosenick, left, and husband Gary, both teachers at John & Judy Goolsby Elementary School, greet friends, staff and students during a “drive-by” retirement party for the couple on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Ridgebrook Park, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Gary Grosenick, left, a teacher at John & Judy Goolsby Elementary School, receives a card during a “drive-by” retirement party on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Ridgebrook Park, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Gary Grosenick, right, and wife Laurie, both teachers at John & Judy Goolsby Elementary School, watch cars pass during a “drive-by” retirement party for the couple on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Ridgebrook Park, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Laurie Grosenick, left, and husband Gary, both teachers at John & Judy Goolsby Elementary School, greet friends, staff and students during a “drive-by” retirement party for the couple on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Ridgebrook Park, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Signs sending well wishes can be seen from a line of cars during a “drive-by” retirement party for Gary Grosenick and wife Laurie, both teachers at John & Judy Goolsby Elementary School, on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Ridgebrook Park, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Children hold signs sending well wishes as they pass by Gary Grosenick, right/bottom, a teacher at John & Judy Goolsby Elementary School, during a “drive-by” retirement party on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Ridgebrook Park, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Laurie Grosenick, middle, a teacher at John & Judy Goolsby Elementary School, greets friends, staff and students during a “drive-by” retirement party for herself and husband Gary Grosenick on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Ridgebrook Park, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Children hold signs sending well wishes in a line of cars during a “drive-by” retirement party for Gary Grosenick and wife Laurie, both teachers at John & Judy Goolsby Elementary School, on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Ridgebrook Park, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Laurie Grosenick, left, and husband Gary, both teachers at John & Judy Goolsby Elementary School, greet friends, staff and students during a “drive-by” retirement party for the couple on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Ridgebrook Park, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Cars, balloons and cheers filled Ridgebrook Park on Thursday as dozens of Goolsby Elementary families lined up to wave goodbye to a husband-and-wife teaching team who retired this week.

Laurie and Gary Grosenick have taught together at the Las Vegas elementary school for 15 years, the last three as a tandem teaching team, swapping their fourth grade classes for half the day.

They announced their retirements in January, saying they wanted to spend more time with their families and each other.

“We’ve been married for 32 years, and we get along great,” said Laurie Grosenick. “We still like each other.”

Their room mom, Shannon Dahl, said she couldn’t let them leave without a celebration, even after the coronavirus pandemic ruined her plans for an in-class retirement party. Dahl said she contacted all the families in the Grosenicks’ classes while Principal Danny Eichelberger reached out to other teachers and staff.

They kept the scope of the drive-by party a secret from the Grosenicks, telling them only that a few students would drive by and wave while the couple sat at Ridgebrook Park. Instead at least 50 cars carrying kids and colleagues rolled past as the beaming couple waved back. Many stopped to hand presents through the windows of their cars.

“My daughter said this was her best year. She had a tough year last year, but this year was great because the Grosenicks made it so special,” she said. “And when I talked to other parents, they said the same thing: ‘that was my daughter’s or son’s favorite teacher.’”

Her daughter, Siera Dahl-Rossi, said she felt inspired by the Grosenicks

“Some of my friends that hated school before who were like so down about going to school, they finally lightened up and love it now because they were in the Grosenicks’ class,” she said. “I like how they care for the students so much. You feel safe for the students and everyone in the classroom

Laurie Grosenick started her career at the Paradise Development School 22 years ago, before eventually following her administrator to Goolsby to open the school. Gary Grosenick eventually joined her, first as a sub, then a third-grade teacher, before taking on a fourth-grade class as well.

As team, Mrs. Grosenick taught reading, writing and language arts, while Mr. Grosenick covered social studies, science and math. Mrs. Grosenick said they thought of their classes as one big family, and their students came to see it that way, too.

“They complement each other beautifully and work great together,” said P.E. teacher Mike Shenkberger, whose sons were in the Grosenicks’ class. “They complete each other with their teaching model, and never contradict each other.”

Laurie Grosenick said she’d advise early-career teachers to think of their profession not as a job, but a way of life, and as much as possible, resist attempts to turn students into cookie-cutter learners.

“Keep it fresh,” added Gary Grosenick. “Kids learn through new experiences. And listen to what they have to say.”

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.