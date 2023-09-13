‘A strike has occurred’: Judge issues injunction to end ‘rolling sickouts’

An empty playground at Twitchell Elementary School is seen Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Henderson. Classes at several schools in the valley were canceled Tuesday because of teacher shortages. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A judge granted a preliminary injunction Tuesday against the teachers union to end rolling sickouts.

“The court finds that a strike has occurred,” District Judge Crystal Eller said.

Unexpected staffing shortages have led to at least eight school closures — each lasting one day — since Sept. 1. It also disrupted operations at two other campuses.

The Clark County Education Association, which represents about 18,000 licensed employees, said the situation with school staffing wasn’t part of union actions.

On Monday, the district filed an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to “stop the continuance of a strike” by educators represented by the teachers union.

The motion was made in a case the district filed in late July seeking a court order to prevent a future teacher strike. The union filed a motion to dismiss.

Last month, District Judge Jessica Peterson denied the injunction request because she said there wasn’t enough evidence to show a strike would happen.

But she said she was concerned by some statements made by CCEA Executive Director John Vellardita and that she could reconvene court quickly if the situation changed.

It’s illegal for public employees in Nevada, including teachers, to strike.

State law has a definition of a strike, which includes an “absence from work” by employees under any excuse such as illness “which is not founded in fact” and a “stoppage of work, slowdown or interruption of operations.”

The punishment for a strike is up to $50,000 each day for a union and up to $1,000 each day for union officers.

The district declared an impasse Tuesday after 11 collective bargaining sessions with the teachers union since late March.

Court filings on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the district filed court documents saying it has evidence that the school closure that day at Southwest Career and Technical Academy was coordinated.

Administrators at Southwest Career and Technical Academy and district Deputy Superintendent Brenda Larsen-Mitchell received separate emails from a whistle blower saying that a specific teacher at the school “become the leader of SWCTA’s strike efforts,” according to court documents.

The teacher mobilized colleagues to take the day off Tuesday and this upcoming Friday “to disrupt instruction,” the district said.

The teacher, a teachers union member, used private email addresses to help coordinate the sickout and avoid suspicion, according to court documents.

Emails from the whistle blower and teacher were included as exhibits.

Also on Tuesday, the union filed its opposition to the district’s emergency motion.

The union wrote it only had a few hours to respond to the motion, so its response will be “short and to the point.”

“But one thing is crystal clear: the District does not have the necessary evidence to meet its high burden here, and knows it does not,” attorneys for the union wrote. “The District comes to this Court, once again, for an extraordinary injunction, this time claiming that a teachers’ strike is currently in progress.”

The union alleges the district has “ no evidence whatsoever” that any of the defendants “have had anything whatsoever to do with any teachers in the district calling out sick or otherwise absent.”

The union pointed to the three-day Labor Day weekend, start of cold and flu season, and circulation of COVID-19.

The district has identified 165 teacher absences — less than 1 percent of licensed teaching positions, the union said.

About 70 percent of the district’s approximately 18,000 teachers are union members, the union said. Only 58 percent of those absent on days identified were CCEA members.

“In other words, the District is claiming that individual teachers who cannot even be bothered to join the Union are taking secret instruction from CCEA to engage in an unlawful strike that immediately jeopardizes their jobs and their abilities to feed their families,” according to the response.

The union alleges the actual rate of absences of union members at each identified school was in line with normal call-out rates around a holiday weekend at this time of year.

“Add to that the woeful teacher shortages and the District’s inability to provide a regularized system of available substitute teachers, and staffing issues are completely unsurprising,” the union wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on X.