Accused NSHE regents say 3rd party to probe chancellor’s complaint

Board of Regents Chair Cathy McAdoo, Vice Chair Patrick Carter, both at the center of Chancellor Melody Rose’s hostile workplace accusations, jointly announce the investigation.

Cathy McAdoo, left, and Patrick Carter (Nevada System of Higher Education)

Melody Rose, chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education. (Nevada System of Higher Education)

An independent third party will lead an investigation into the Nevada System of Higher Education chancellor’s hostile work environment complaint.

Board of Regents Chair Cathy McAdoo and Vice Chair Patrick Carter, both of whom were accused by Chancellor Melody Rose of creating the hostile work environment, confirmed the investigation in a joint statement Friday — their first public comment since Rose’s complaint surfaced early last week.

“The Board of Regents takes all complaints seriously, and is committed to having a thorough investigation conducted,” McAdoo and Carter wrote. “An independent third party has been engaged to lead that investigation, which involves confidential personnel matters.”

The statement did not identify the entity that will conduct the investigation and said the board can’t offer further comment while the investigation is in progress.

Rose, who started on the job in September 2020, submitted a 21-page memorandum dated Oct. 4 to NSHE’s Chief General Counsel Joe Reynolds outlining claims against McAdoo and Carter.

In the memo, Rose alleged she has experienced “abusive treatment” since late June, when McAdoo and Carter assumed board leadership roles. They began in those positions July 1 and are slated to serve through July 30, 2022.

The state’s higher education system oversees eight campuses and more than 100,000 students.

Regent Amy Carvalho, who represents Clark County, is calling for a special session as well as an investigation into Rose’s complaint.

“I am in support of an investigation of Chancellor Rose’s complaint,” said in a Thursday night statement to the Review-Journal. “I believe it would be incumbent upon any employer to do so in this situation.

Regent John Moran, who also represents Clark County, has called for a special session as well to vote on whether McAdoo and Carter should be removed from their officer positions. He has not responded to multiple inquires from the Review-Journal.

In her statement, Carvalho said she can’t speak to Moran’s actions, but she has contacted the board’s chief of staff to request a special meeting “to discuss options for conducting board business during the course of the investigation.”

“In my view, it’s not proper to expect all parties in this complaint to continue to conduct business ‘as usual’ at this time,” she said.

The Review-Journal has reached out to all 13 regents via email. In a Friday email, Regent Jason Geddes said he won’t have a comment until the independent investigation is complete. Other regents have not responded.

A few recent board meetings have been cancelled or postponed — including a Friday special meeting, Oct. 21 chief of staff and special counsel search committee meeting and an Oct. 22 special meeting.

As of Friday, the next regularly scheduled board meeting is Dec. 2-3.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

