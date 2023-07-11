106°F
Education

ACLU appears in court pushing CCSD to release police records

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 11, 2023 - 2:25 pm
 
Athar Haseebullah, Esq., executive director for the ACLU of Nevada, addresses the media before ...
Athar Haseebullah, Esq., executive director for the ACLU of Nevada, addresses the media before a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. The ACLU of Nevada appeared in court to fight for transparency from the Clark County School District Police Department. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Judge Danielle “Pieper” Chio presides over a hearing at the Regional Justice Cent ...
Judge Danielle “Pieper” Chio presides over a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. The ACLU of Nevada appeared in court to fight for transparency from the Clark County School District Police Department. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Derrica Daniel, ACLU of Nevada Emerging Leaders president, addresses the media before a hearing ...
Derrica Daniel, ACLU of Nevada Emerging Leaders president, addresses the media before a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. The ACLU of Nevada appeared in court to fight for transparency from the Clark County School District Police Department. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Kash Williams, executive board member at ACLU of Nevada Emerging Leaders, addresses the media b ...
Kash Williams, executive board member at ACLU of Nevada Emerging Leaders, addresses the media before a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. The ACLU of Nevada appeared in court to fight for transparency from the Clark County School District Police Department. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Attorney Jackie Nichols, representing CCSD, argues during a hearing at the Regional Justice Cen ...
Attorney Jackie Nichols, representing CCSD, argues during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. The ACLU of Nevada appeared in court to fight for transparency from the Clark County School District Police Department. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Attorney Jackie Nichols, left standing, representing CCSD, and Athar Haseebullah, Esq., executi ...
Attorney Jackie Nichols, left standing, representing CCSD, and Athar Haseebullah, Esq., executive director for the ACLU of Nevada, seating center, listen as attorney Christopher Peterson, right, representing The ACLU of Nevada, addresses the court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. The ACLU of Nevada appeared in court to fight for transparency from the Clark County School District Police Department. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Attorney Jackie Nichols, center, representing CCSD, argues as Athar Haseebullah, Esq., executiv ...
Attorney Jackie Nichols, center, representing CCSD, argues as Athar Haseebullah, Esq., executive director for the ACLU of Nevada, seating second right, and attorney Christopher Peterson, right, representing The ACLU of Nevada, look on during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. The ACLU of Nevada appeared in court to fight for transparency from the Clark County School District Police Department. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada appeared in court Tuesday seeking an order that would require the Clark County School District to release records related to a police altercation in February near Durango High School.

The ACLU — which is also representing two Durango students involved in the incident — filed a lawsuit in April in Clark County District Court against the school district.

It came after the district denied the ACLU’s public records request for information such as incident reports and body camera footage.

Video of the incident — which circulated widely on social media — appears to show school district police Lt. Jason Elfberg pushing a student to the ground and putting a knee on his back.

The district said the incident stemmed from an investigation into a report of a firearm near a school.

The video sparked public outcry, including a February protest outside the district’s administrative center. Superintendent Jesus Jara and Police Chief Mike Blackeye also testified before state legislators in March about the police department’s use-of-force policies.

Jara told the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s editorial board last month that an investigation into the incident was closed and the officer involved wasn’t fired.

The district also won’t change its use-of-force policy, he said.

In its response last month to the ACLU’s lawsuit, the district said the public records request was “broad and overly burdensome.”

The district also argued that only a juvenile justice department can release records such as body camera footage.

The Review-Journal filed a public records request with the district seeking a copy of the incident report and body camera footage, as well as prior complaints against Elfberg, but requests were denied.

After a two-hour hearing Tuesday, Judge Danielle Chio said she would take the matter under advisement.

She gave the school district and ACLU 30 days to work on refining search terms for the public records request for email communications regarding the incident.

If they can’t work that out, Chio gave the option for a hearing with a district IT person where questions can be asked.

A status check is slated for 9 a.m. Aug. 8.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

