ACLU criticizes CCSD for lack of transparency in Durango High incident

The American Civil Liberties Union is expected to hold a press conference Friday morning after the release of school police body camera video of the altercation.

A screenshot from the body camera video released Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 of an incident involving a Clark County School District Police Department Officer at Durango High School on Feb. 10, 2023. (ACLU of Nevada)

The American Civil Liberties Union is holding a press conference Friday morning after the release of school police body camera video of an officer handcuffing a student and throwing the student to the ground near Durango High School last year.

The ACLU sued the school district to make the body camera footage public after cell phone video of the altercation spread online. In December, District Judge Danielle Chio ordered the district to release the footage.

In videos released Thursday night, Clark County School District Police Department Lt. Jason Elfberg is detaining one student while another walks by recording on his phone. Elfberg grabbed that student and pulled him onto the ground while yelling at nearby students to back up.

In the 10 a.m. press conference, ACLU of Nevada Executive Director Athar Haseebullah called the Clark County School District’s explanation that the incident stemmed from reports of a firearm in the area a “BS justification to stop and accost children.”

“As we’ve seen from the video, the basis for the stop was because one student looked at this officer — Officer (Jason) Elfberg —in a manner that the officer did not like,” Haseebullah said.

ACLU of Nevada Legal Director Chris Peterson said the ACLU is still reviewing the body camera footage and looking into legal issues presented in the videos released by the district, including what he said are first and fourth amendment violations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

