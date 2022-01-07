After court win, Las Vegas couple to host special education forum

Sig and Lori Rogich, who recently won a federal lawsuit against the Clark County School District on behalf of their dyslexic daughter, are bringing speakers to Las Vegas next weekend.

Sig Rogich, seen in this undated file photo, and his wife, Lori, will be hosting a free forum on special education. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

A prominent Las Vegas couple who recently won a lawsuit against the Clark County School District on behalf of their dyslexic daughter is hosting a free forum on special education.

The event, which is open to parents, teachers and community members, will be held from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Jan. 14-15 at the South Point Hotel Casino & Spa’s Sonoma Ballroom C and D. The lineup of speakers and topics will be the same both days, according to a news release.

A U.S. District Court judge ruled in October that the school district violated the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act by failing to ensure that the daughter of Republican political consultant Sig Rogich and Las Vegas attorney Lori Rogich received instruction using a specific teaching method for children who have dyslexia.

The district was ordered to reimburse the couple more than $450,000 for private school tuition and transportation costs.

“This is a significant victory for our daughter and for students who learn differently,” Lori Rogich said in the news release. “With new hope, we have decided to continue this journey and will host a forum for parents, teachers and advocates to discuss education rights, available resources and intervention strategies for students with special needs.”

Speakers will be the Rogiches; Kelli Sandman-Hurley of the Dyslexia Training Institute; Dana Blackhurst, head of school at The Chandler School, a private school that serves children who have dyslexia and other learning differences; and attorneys Hillary Freeman, Jodi Bouer and Kim Mack Rosenberg.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.