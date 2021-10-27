Application period for CCSD’s 41 magnet schools now open

Applications for next school year can be submitted through Jan. 11. A lottery will be held if more applications are received than there are seats.

A Clark County school bus.

Families can now apply for seats at the Clark County School District’s 41 magnet schools for the 2022-23 school year.

The signup period continues through Jan. 11. Parents can get more information during in-person and virtual workshops in November, the district said in a news release. And a magnet school choice fair is 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 6 at Las Vegas Academy of the Arts.

If there are more applications than open seats at any school, a lottery will be conducted.

Kindergarten will be offered at 10 magnet elementary schools and one magnet kindergarten through eighth-grade campus.

Fremont Professional Development Middle School is transitioning into a full campus magnet school in fall 2022 focusing on medical sciences. Families who are zoned for the middle school will receive information about the program in the coming months, the district said.

Current students at Fremont will be automatically enrolled. Incoming sixth-graders will need to apply.

For more information about magnet school options and a schedule of parent workshops, visit magnet.ccsd.net.

