Arbitrator rules on CCEA, Clark County teachers contract

An arbitrator assigned after an negotiations impasse in September has ruled on pay and benefits for Clark County School District teachers.

A Clark County School District meeting at the Edward A. Greer Education Center on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Clark County Education Association announced Wednesday that an arbitrator appointed in September after an impasse in negotiations that teachers will receive a 10 percent pay raise effective July 1, 2023, as well as an 8 percent increase in the second year of the contract.

CCSD healthcare monthly premium contributions increased 19.7 percent over the term of the agreement. There will be no increase by employees toward monthly premiums.

