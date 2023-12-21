62°F
Education

Arbitrator rules on CCEA, Clark County teachers contract

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2023 - 4:44 pm
 
A Clark County School District meeting at the Edward A. Greer Education Center on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

An arbitrator has ruled on a months-long, acrimonious dispute over pay and benefits between school teachers and the Clark County School District.

The Clark County Education Association announced Wednesday that an arbitrator appointed in September after an impasse in negotiations that teachers will receive a 10 percent pay raise effective July 1, 2023, as well as an 8 percent increase in the second year of the contract.

CCSD healthcare monthly premium contributions increased 19.7 percent over the term of the agreement. There will be no increase by employees toward monthly premiums.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

