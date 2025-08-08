Arbor View traffic safety enhancements unveiled ahead of new school year

The city of Las Vegas had announced safety improvements would take place at the Buffalo Drive crosswalk where an Arbor View senior was struck and killed in May.

A new new flashing crosswalk sign is installed outside Arbor View High School in Las Vegas Aug. 8, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

State Senator John Steinbeck, R-Las Vegas, speaks about road safety before unveiling a newly installed flashing pedestrian sign outside Arbor View High School in Las Vegas Aug. 8, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Stuffed animals rest along the roadside outside Arbor View High School in Las Vegas Aug. 8, 2025, in memory of 18-year-old McKenzie Scott, who was struck and killed by a car near the school in May. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Tiffany Reynolds, mother of 18-year-old McKenzie Scott, presses the button of a new flashing crosswalk sign outside Arbor View High School in Las Vegas Aug. 8, 2025. Scott was killed after being struck by a car near the school in May. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

The family of McKenzie Scott, 18, uses a newly installed flashing pedestrian sign to cross the road outside Arbor View High School in Las Vegas Aug. 8, 2025. Scott was killed in May while crossing the same road. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Four months after Arbor View High School senior McKenzie Scott died in a crosswalk in front of the school, the city of Las Vegas unveiled safety improvements aimed at keeping students safe from traffic.

On Friday morning, City Councilwoman Nancy Brune, state Sen. John Steinbeck, Walk Safely LV and Scott’s family gathered at Arbor View to preview pedestrian safety enhancements near the school.

“Losing a child is something no parent should have to go through,” said Tiffany Reynolds, Scott’s mother.

Scott, 18, was struck and killed on May 2 by a driver who has since been indicted on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving. Following the death, the city of Las Vegas announced safety improvements would take place at the Buffalo Drive crosswalk where she was struck.

The city added flashers and signage to the crosswalk and collaborated with Clark County School District to place a mid-block crosswalk with ramps at the school’s entrance on Whispering Sands Drive.

“It breaks our heart that it took McKenzie’s death to finally implement these safety measures,” Reynolds said. “Our family prays that they help save other families from the loss and pain that we’re going through.”

Also at the press conference was Walk Safely LV, a parent founded volunteer crosswalk group aiming to help kids get to school safely.

“I created it after McKenzie Scott had sadly passed, because our students deserve better. They deserve a safe place to get to school and get home,” said Krista Holloway, Walk Safely LV’s founder.

Although the city announced crossing guards will be added at Arbor View, Walk Safely LV said it will be present every day.

“We’ll be here every single day until those official crossing guards get here. We are not stopping,” she said.

Other safety enhancements

Brune said that, effective Wednesday, the city has reduced the speed limit on a stretch of Buffalo from Sky Pointe Drive to Grand Teton Drive from 40 to 35 mph.

The city’s new e-bike ordinance will also protect pedestrians and students from traffic risks and fatalities. The regulations define an e-bike, sets a speed limit of 15 mph in city operated facilities, requires helmets and prohibits stunts and other reckless behavior. The ordinance is similar to Clark County’s recent E-bike regulations, Brune said.

“The new ordinance goes into effect on Oct. 1, 2025, as does the county’s, and the first fine will be $150,” she said.

Steinbeck highlighted Nevada legislation signed by Gov. Joe Lombardo June 10, which adds stronger penalties for offenders with multiple DUI offenses, closes legal loopholes and increases the number of offenders required to attend treatment programs, he said.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol, marijuana or other drugs is reckless, selfish and stupid,” Steinbeck said.

Contact Megan Howard at mhoward@reviewjournal.com. Follow @meganmhxward on X.