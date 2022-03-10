Area high school locked down for 2nd straight day

Desert Oasis High School was locked down for a second consecutive day Thursday after multiple fights on campus, school officials said.

Desert Oasis High School (Ricardo Torres-Cortez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A message to parents said the school was in “hard lockdown” and police were on campus addressing the fights.

“Students are safe in their classrooms,” Clark County School District officials wrote.

Officials asked that parents discuss school safety protocol with their children, and become familiar with reporting dangerous activity on campus through SafeVoice.

The campus was locked down Wednesday for about two hours after a report of a student with a gun around 12:30 p.m., according Lt. Bryan Zink.

School district police checked every room and questioned as many students as possible, Zink said, before determining there was no gun on campus.

No arrests were made Wednesday.

Further information on Thursday’s fights was not immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.